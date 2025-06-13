Has Rajinikanth watched the first half of ‘Coolie’?

Chennai, June 13 (IANS) If rumours doing the rounds in the Tamil film industry are to be believed, actor Rajinikanth has now watched the first half of his upcoming film 'Coolie' and is very pleased with the output on screen.

Industry insiders claimed that Rajinikanth had watched the first half of the film which was ready and was extremely pleased with what he saw.

The film, which has been directed by ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj, is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year and will feature cameos by a number of top stars from other film industries including actors Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna and Upendra.

The film, which is to hit screens worldwide on August 14 this year, has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons.

One of them happens to be the fact that the film will see actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth coming together for a film after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

It may be recalled that director Lokesh Kanakaraj, who wrapped up the shooting of the much-awaited action entertainer recently, had on completion of shooting, said that he would cherish the amazing experience of making this film forever.

Apart from the stars already mentioned, the film will also feature actors Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rebe Monica John, and Junior MGR in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography is by Girish Gangadharan. The film is being edited by Philomin Raj and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

--IANS

mkr