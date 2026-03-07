Haryana Police seek LOC against Badshah to prevent him leaving country amid ‘Tatiri’ strong controversy

Chandigarh, March 7 (IANS) In a fresh turn of events, rapper Badshah who is facing severe backlash for his latest song Tatiri, has landed in a major legal soup.

The Haryana Police has now initiated major action against rapper Badshah over alleged objectionable content in his recently released song “Tatiri,” with authorities starting the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) to prevent him from leaving the country.

According to officials, an FIR has been registered at the Cyber Police Station in Sector 20, Panchkula.

The case filed against him pertains to the song and video “Tatiri,” which authorities claim contains objectionable content and inappropriate depiction of women and minors.

Police said that the video allegedly shows minor girls wearing short school uniforms and throwing away their school bags, running away from studies.

They also said the use of the word “Badshala” in the song is said to portray the school and educational environment in a negative manner.

Officials also stated that the song includes objectionable and indecent words directed at women and girls.

In a statement, the Haryana Police PRO said that notices have been issued to the Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, further directing him to appear before the police immediately.

Several police teams have been formed to ensure his arrest and are conducting raids at various possible locations.

Authorities have also begun the process to issue a Look Out Circular against the rapper to prevent him from leaving the country during the investigation.

Panchkula Police has already had the song removed from YouTube and has issued notices to other social media platforms to take down the related video.

During the probe, police also found that a Haryana Roadways bus from the Jind depot appears in the video.

Officials are investigating whether proper permission was obtained from the concerned department for its use.

If it is found that the bus was used without authorization, action may be taken against the responsible persons under Section 120-B of the BNS.

The video is also said to feature a government school campus. Police are also verifying whether the required permission was taken from the competent authorities for filming at the location as well.

If the premises were used without approval, further legal action will be initiated against those responsible.

Police further has warned that anyone found creating or sharing reels or videos related to the controversial song and spreading objectionable content may also face legal action.

Authorities said the investigation into the matter is ongoing and further steps will be taken as per the law.

