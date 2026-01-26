Harshvardhan Rane thanks director Omung Kumar as he wraps up the Vietnam schedule for 'Silaa’

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane expressed his gratitude to director Omung Kumar and the cast and crew of his forthcoming romantic entertainer "Silaa" as he wrapped up the Vietnam schedule for his next.

Read More

Harshvardhan took to his official Insta account and treated the users with glimpses of his time in Vietnam. The post had the 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor posing in all-black attire, soaking in the serene beauty of the place.

Thanking his director and technical crew for putting in their best foot forward, Harshvardhan penned on the photo-sharing app, "Dont stop when its hard, Stop when its done! #Vietnam schedule done right by Dir Omung sir (sic)".

"Big thanks to the whole crew, Direction, Camera team, production, costume, HMU, art, sound, porters, producers, authorities," he added.

He even gave a special shout-out to his co-stars Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra, saying, "Special mention to the hardworking cast Sadia, Ipsita and Karan, blown away by the talent and work ethics."

While Sadia Khateeb is the leading lady of the drama, 'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karanveer Mehra has been roped in as the antagonist in the project.

Harshvardhan resumed the shoot for "Silaa" in Vietnam earlier this month.

He shared the professional update with the netizens by publishing a couple of snippets from his Vietnam diaries.

The photos showed the 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' actor posing for some stylish selfies, along with the bird-eye view of the beautiful landscape.

"Back to #Vietnam for...#Silaa the film shoot (film camera shoot)", Harshvardhan captioned the post.

Billed as an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama, "Silaa" has been presented by Zee Studios.

Backed by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India, "Silaa" has been co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

--IANS

pm/