Harshvardhan Rane shoots wildlife in freezing minus-one temperature

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS): Actor Harshvardhan Rane on Wednesday shared a video on his social media account where he was seen braving sub-zero temperatures while indulging in wildlife photography.

Read More

Sharing a video montage on social media, the actor wrote, “Clicking in, minus temperature is tough but beautiful,” along with hashtags #Montana #Coyote #YellowStone.

The video shows Harshvardhan standing amid vast and heavily snow-covered mountains, dressed in heavy winter clothing, as he clicked the wildlife.

One of the clips captures a lone coyote standing still against the icy backdrop, and another picture clicked by Rane shows the animal walking gracefully across the snow-laden terrain of Yellowstone.

Furthermore, surprising fans, Harshvardhan is also seen lying flat on the freezing snow to capture photographs with his camera, showcasing sheer dedication.

On the work front, Harshvardhan made his Bollywood debut with the romantic drama “Sanam Teri Kasam” in 2016. The film, back then, did not emerge as a box office success, but it gradually gained popularity and went on to become a cult favourite, especially among young audiences for its emotional storyline and music, when aired on television and OTT.

Harshvardhan Rane has also featured in films such as “Paltan”, “Taish” and “Haseen Dillruba”.

His recent release, “Ek Deewana Ek Deewaniya”, co-starring Sonam Bajwa, turned out to be a hit. Ahead of its release, the actor, in a surprising turn of events, was seen stepping out in public and personally appealing to audiences to watch the film in theatres.

–IANS

rd/