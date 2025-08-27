Harshvardhan Rane shares ‘Silaa’ cast, crew are safe in Srinagar

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is currently busy shooting for “Silaa”, shared that the cast and crew of his upcoming film are safe in Srinagar amid the heavy rains.

Harshvardhan took to Instagram stories, where he shared a string of news articles, which had the news about mobile internet, broadband network and calling services down due to the torrential rains.

For the caption, Harshvardhan wrote: “Experiencing this for the 1st time while shooting!! The film cast and crew of #Silaa is safe. We are in Srinagar.”

Fiber services and landline services on state-owned BSNL were also down. The outage caused problems among people as mobiles showed no signals, they said. Telecom operators said it was a network issue due to "multiple fibre cuts" at various places, including Jammu, Srinagar and Shimla.

As of Aug 27, at least 30 people were killed and 14 others were injured after a landslide hit the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine route in J&K’s Reasi district, even as the water level in all the rivers of Jammu division and the Jhelum River in Kashmir flowed above the flood level on Wednesday.

A major tragedy struck on the pilgrimage route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district on Tuesday when a landslide killed 30 pilgrims and injured 14 others, officials said.

Talking about Harshvardhan, the actor was in Gulmarg as per his August 22 post for “Silaa”.

Harshvardhan took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a photo-collage of himself studying on August 22.

For the caption, he wrote: “No shoot today in #Gulmarg,Brain wants to use the day for next exam prep, but heart is waiting for #Deewaniyat teaser at 11 am today.”

“Silaa” also stars Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra. The film is directed by Omung Kumar, a National Award-winning filmmaker known for blending strong visuals with emotional storytelling, Silaa is an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama.

