Harshvardhan Rane shares glimpses from his Tiger safari in Nepal

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who delivered the superhit ‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat’, is in Nepal, and is soaking in the beauty of wildlife.

The actor recently took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself trailing through an open field in search of a Tiger in Bardiya, Nepal. In the video, he can be seen along with the locals in search of a tiger through its pug marks.

He wrote in the caption, “14 km on foot, Walking #Safari. I was scared #Nepal #Bardia”.

The actor was also seen with his camera in search of perfect frames. He captured a tiger cub, and attached its pictures towards the end of the video.

The actor also has a passion for wildlife and nature photography. He spends much of his off-screen time travelling through forests, reserves, and remote landscapes with his camera gear. His social media often showcases evocative images of big cats, migratory birds, forest trails, and delicate macro shots, reflecting an eye trained not only in aesthetics but also in patience and environmental respect.

His approach to wildlife photography is rooted in immersion, as he frequently camps in minimal conditions, treks long distances, and waits quietly for hours to capture a fleeting moment. He has spoken about how photography grounds him mentally, offering balance against the pressures of film work.

Earlier, in February, the actor spoke with IANS, and shared his approach to wildlife photography, as he said that he patiently waits for the perfect frame, much like how he waits for good scripts.

His imagery has also helped draw attention to habitat conservation, responsible tourism, and the importance of preserving India’s rich biodiversity.

His dual identity, as actor and wildlife observer, inspires young photographers and nature lovers to explore, document, and protect the wild spaces.

--IANS

aa/