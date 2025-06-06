Harshvardhan Rane reveals his plans for ‘next three months’

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane has revealed his plans for next three months, which includes his films, acing his psychology exams and going for wildlife photography.

Harshvardhan took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a stunning picture of an owl that he took.

For the caption, he wrote: “The plan for next three months. Finish Deewaniyat climax shoot. Ace psychology hnrs exams in June end. Go for wildlife photography

Head for Omung Kumar sirs film.”

On June 3, Harshvardhan shared that he has entered the “final schedule” of his upcoming film ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ and stated the last two schedules have been a meditative filmmaking experience of his entire career.

Harshvardhan shared a moment as he prepped for a shoot. Perched on a balcony, he sat calmly while getting his make-up done. The backdrop was breathtaking as it featured majestic mountains bathed in the golden glow of a rising sun.

“...and thanks to the energies and positivity of everyone on set we enter the final schedule of "ek deewane ki DEEWANIYAT" Last 2 schedules have been the most satisfying and meditative filmmaking experience of my entire career!” he wrote as the caption.

Talking about ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,’ the upcoming film also stars Sonam Bajwa and is locked for a Dusshera release. The date was announced on May 27 alongside a poster featuring intense passion and chemistry between the lead pair, promising a story filled with love, emotion, and drama.

Taking to Instagram, the actors shared the poster and captioned it, "2nd October 2025 Gandhi Jayanti aur Dussehra pe cinema gharon mein dekhiye mohabbat, nafrat aur “Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat!.”

The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak.

He will also be seen in a film by Omung Kumar. It also stars Sadia Khateeb and Karan Veer Mehra. With Omung Kumar known for crafting impactful films and Harshvardhan’s compelling on-screen intensity, this collaboration promises a gripping cinematic experience. The film is expected to go on floors later this year. The news about the shoot schedule was announced on Monday.

Omung Kumar is joined by producers Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, with Rahhat Shah Kazmi as co-producer.

