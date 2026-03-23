Harshvardhan Rane on his journey from being a fan of John Abraham to working with him in 'Force 3'

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane took a moment to reflect on his journey from being a delivery boy, who was a fan of John Abraham, to now finally getting the opportunity to work with him in his next 'Force 3".

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Harshvardhan took to his social media account and penned his experience of collaborating with the "World best producer" John Abraham in his own words.

His latest post on Instagram read, "Working for the worlds best producer @thejohnabraham …from being a delivery boy, his fan and now to be on his set!…to all the delivery boys who dream (sic)".

The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor looked back on how his time as a delivery boy prepared him for anything life throws at him by teaching him valuable traits, such as patience, hunger, and resilience.

"The rough streets will make you tough, the unreasonable delivery time will discipline you, the heat will test your patience, the rain will challenge your spirits, and the long riding hours will question your limits. you’re not just delivering orders you’re building patience, hunger, and resilience!", he went on to add.

Recently, Harshvardhan revealed that he has gone on a weight gain journey for an action sequence of "Force 3", which is expected to be shot soon.

He stated that he weighed 81 kg at the time of shooting "Sanam Teri Kasam" and "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat". However, he was asked to increase his weight to 92 for his next.

Harshvardhan shared that his weight is 90 kg right now, and he has only 2 kilos left to reach his goal weight.

"Was 81 kg in STK and Deewaniyat, For #Force3 i was asked to be approx 92, reached 90 kg as of today, 2 more kg to go for the action scenes next month as the roles physical requirement," he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

--IANS

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