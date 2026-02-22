Harshvardhan Rane learns some new things about friendship at minus 12 degrees

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane is enjoying some me time while braving sub-zero temperatures. However, these harsh weather conditions do not stop him from fulfilling his aspirations as a wildlife photographer.

However, through his latest social media post, Harshvardhan revealed that trying to capture an exotic animal in minus 12 degrees made him realize that his camera and gloves are not his friends.

"At minus 12 degrees i realised that my camera and gloves are not best friends :)(sic)," he shared the caption.

Harshvardhan uploaded a few photographs of himself posing amidst snow, holding his camera, trying to capture the wide variety of fauna found in the place.

The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor also published a string of photos of the animals he was able to capture during his stay.

Harshvardhan loves to keep the netizens on the hook by dropping exciting glimpses from both his professional and personal life.

On Wednesday, he dropped a video on his Insta handle which showed him trying his hand at wildlife photography while surviving in extreme cold weather.

He wrote the caption, “Clicking in, minus temperature is tough but beautiful,” followed by the hashtags #Montana #Coyote #YellowStone.

One of the clips from the post had a lone coyote standing still against the icy backdrop, accompanied by a still of the animal walking gracefully across the snow-laden terrain of Yellowstone.

Showing sheer dedication towards wildlife photography, we could also see Harshvardhan lying flat on the freezing snow to capture photographs.

Talking about his work commitments, Harshvardhan will next be seen in Omung Kumar's "Silaa".

He will feature alongside Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra in his next.

Presented by Zee Studios, the project is touted to be an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama.

Backed by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India, "Silaa" has been co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

