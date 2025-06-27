Harshvardhan Rane is training for something he has never showcased on screen before

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane is all set to surprise everyone with a brand-new avatar in filmmaker Omung Kumar’s upcoming project.

Taking to social media, the 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor shared that he is undergoing intense training for a role unlike anything he has portrayed on screen before. Rane posted a video from his training session on Instagram and wrote, “Training for something I have never showcased on screen before for @omungkumar Sir’s film Shoot starts 1st July Coach @kuldeepshashi. In the video, Harshvardhan Rane can be seen undergoing martial arts training, preparing for an intense fight sequence. While details about the project remain under wraps, Rane appears to be gearing up for a never-before-seen avatar.

Harshvardhan Rane, who recently wrapped up filming for ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’, is already gearing up for his next project. Earlier, the actor took to social media to drop a fresh set of photos and announce that he will begin shooting for director Omung Kumar’s upcoming film in July.

Speaking about Rane, the National Award-winning director had earlier stated that the actor was his top pick for the role, as he embodies the perfect mix of raw authenticity and subtle intensity required for the character. “Harshvardhan was my first choice as the lead in the film, he brings a rare blend of raw honesty and quiet intensity that this role demands,” Omung said.

The director added, “He’s not just playing the character — he is the emotional and physical core of the film. His presence carries both vulnerability and strength, which makes his performance the very soul of the story.”

The upcoming untitled film also stars Karan Veer Mehra and Sadia Khateeb. The film is being brought to life on an ambitious scale through a powerful collaboration. Presented by Zee Studios, it is a joint production of Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment, in association with Innovations India. The project is produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, and others.

