Harshvardhan Rane fulfills this craving before his exams begin next week

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) After wrapping up the shoot for his upcoming film, Ek “Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,” actor Harshvardhan Rane decided to take a well-deserved break in nature before diving into his exams next week.

Sharing a candid update on Instagram, he revealed that he has an exam scheduled in the coming week, followed by the shoot for his next films, which begins in July. Amid the hectic pace, Rane mentioned he felt a strong urge to reconnect with nature and headed to the serene wilderness of Aramness, a luxurious wildlife lodge located in the heart of Gujarat’s Gir forest.

The ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ actor wrote, “Finished shooting for #ek deewane ki DEEWANIYAT” yesterday, exam in a week and then next films shoot starts July, was craving to see some animals and be close to mother nature so came back to the pride of India @aramness.”

Harshvardhan Rane, who is currently pursuing a degree in Psychology Honours, had recently completed the shoot of his forthcoming romantic drama ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ in Chandigarh and marked the occasion with a celebratory display of fireworks alongside the crew. Posting a glimpse of, the actor shared a video which featured fireworks, heart shaped balloons and a golden hued board which read: “It’s a wrap for Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat.”

“#Wrapup ‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat’... Thanks to all the deewanas and deewanis who worked on this film. This is all thanks to each one of you. Can’t believe,” he wrote as the caption.

On a related note, ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ also features Sonam Bajwa in the lead. Slated for a Dusshera release, the film’s premiere date was unveiled on May 27 along with a poster that captured the fiery chemistry between the protagonists. The story delves deep into themes of passionate love, emotional turmoil, and the complexities of heartbreak.

--IANS

ps/