Harshvardhan Rane claims Omung Kumar's 'Silaa' will bring forth a new version of him

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane is pouring his blood, sweat, and tears into his next, "Silaa". He claimed that Omung Kumar's directorial will bring forth an unseen version of him.

Harshvardhan will be seen essaying the role of a man on the path of emotional conflict and physical transformation. As part of his preparation for the role, the ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ actor has been training in martial arts and stunt choreography.

Taking to his IG, Harshvardhan treated the fans with some BTS stills from the set of "Silaa". The first photo showed him training for a high-octane action sequence in his next.

The post further included a bare-chested pic of the 'Savi' actor, along with the poster from the much-awaited drama.

Before this, he fueled the buzz for "Silaa" by posting BTS glimpses from his training for his next.

The primary click from his IG post featured him standing inside a blue ice-water drum, flaunting his chiseled physique.

We could also see him getting ready for some action sequence wearing a green T-shirt and white gym shorts.

The post also had a couple of clips of Harshvardhan soothing his sore muscles with an ice bath.

“Break yourself, yourself, then recover. #Action #Film #SILAA by National award winner director @omungkumar," he captioned the post.

The first-look poster of “Silaa” had Harshvardhan embracing the leading lady Sadia Khateeb. Both of them were seen with bloodied faces and wounded arms.

Dropping the poster on social media, Harshvardhan wrote, “The wait ends here…Dive into the hauntingly beautiful world of #SILAA where love meets redemption. Lead actor #HarshvardhanRane and #SadiaKhateeb come together for the first time in this romantic-action drama about a love story gone wrong, directed by #OmungKumar. Shoot begins Tomorrow.”

'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karan Veer Mehra has been roped in as the key antagonist in "Silaa".

Additionally, Harshvardhan's lineup further includes “Kun Faya Kun,” along with Sanjeeda Sheikh, “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,” opposite Sonam Bajwa, and “Sanam Teri Kasam 2.”

