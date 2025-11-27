Harshvardhan Rane buys 2 flats in his favourite locality following consecutive superhits in 2025

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who has been on a dream at the box-office, now has not just one but two humble abodes in the maximum city. The actor has bought two plush properties, in the Madh Island area of Mumbai.

The 2 flats are nestled away from the hustle-bustle of the city, and are surrounded by lush greenery. Madh Island is a place that the actor has often mentioned in his past interviews as an area where he wanted to own a home.

On Thursday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself undergoing a biometric process, presumably for house registration.

He wrote on the picture, “Took me 10 years in Mumbai to reach this biometric counter! This city is kind (sic)”.

This comes after the actor delivered two big hits at the box-office. The first was the re-release of his cult film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, and the 2nd is his latest film ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’. The actor’s journey in Mumbai has been a slow build rather than an overnight shift. The purchase of two flats in the area after two back-to-back blockbusters is a clear marker of how far he has come. His social media post seems to suggest that the actor buying homes in the city is his way of showing his gratitude to Mumbai which has brought him immense success. Though he has never made a big display of his personal wins, this is something that he seems genuinely proud of.

2025 has been a phenomenal year for the actor as his films not only brought in box office numbers but also ensured a wave of industry conversations. For many who come to the city chasing work, stability, or simply a chance, this is a version of the Bombay dream. Harshvardhan Rane seems to be living the elusive dream.

--IANS

aa/