Harshita Gaur reveals Ali Fazal’s heartwarming gesture on her working birthday

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Harshita Gaur, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’, has shared her experience of working on the film. The actress shared that she celebrated a working birthday on the sets of the film, and her co-actor Ali Fazal called for a cook to make the occasion special, and prepare a meal for the entire production.

The fan-favourite series that has long enjoyed cult status among audiences is officially set to make its big-screen debut with ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’. It brings together its iconic characters in a larger-than-life cinematic experience, the film promises to elevate the gritty, raw world of Mirzapur while staying rooted in the soul that made the series a phenomenon.

Talking about the film, the actress shared , “‘Mirzapur’ has been a journey of immense growth for me, not just as an actor, but as a person. Dimpy came into my life at a very formative stage of my career, and I feel like I’ve grown up with her. Over the years, I’ve understood her silences, her strength, and her pain far more deeply. I’m incredibly grateful to this character for challenging me, shaping me, and trusting me to tell her story”.

She further mentioned, “For the film, we actually shot in Mirzapur for the very first time, which made the experience incredibly authentic and special. Being there, in the real lanes and locations, added a whole new emotional layer to the process. One of my most cherished memories is shooting on my birthday night”.

“Ali Fazal very sweetly called for a khansama for the entire production. In the middle of all the celebration, I ended up eating mutton galouti kebabs thinking they were mushroom galoutis, which still makes all of us laugh! These little moments truly made the journey even more memorable”, she added.

Apart from Harshita Gaur, Mirzapur: The Movie also brings back the ensemble cast that has defined the series’ legacy, including Ali Fazal, Abhishek Banerjee, Divyendu, Sheeba Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Jitendra Kumar, Rajesh Tailang, among others.

The film is set to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

