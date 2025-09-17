Harshdeep Kaur captures deep emotions of longing in latest folk single ‘Chann Diggeya Ve’

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Singer Harshdeep Kaur has teamed up with composer duo Akshay & IP for her latest single, “Chann Diggeya Ve.”

Blending traditional folk roots with contemporary arrangements, the track is a modern folk love song that captures the quiet yet powerful emotions of longing. Talking about the song and her collaboration, Harshdeep shared, “Collaborating with Akshay & IP on Chann Diggeya Ve was pure joy! The song beautifully fuses folk with today’s sound. Azeem Dayani's vision as a music supervisor has made this collab a dream come true! I’m thrilled Warner Music India is sharing this celebration of love with the world.”

Akshay & IP added, “Collaborating with Harshdeep has been an amazing experience. From the start, our goal was to present her voice in a fresh, unheard way while staying true to our signature sound. The track carries a deep, rooted message layered over powerful production. Striking that balance is something we’re especially proud of, and we can’t wait for people to hear it.”

The makers shared the song on social media with the caption, “Chann Diggeya Ve’ is out now! A song about Love, Longing & Belonging Hope you all like it and give it all your love Listen, share and Enjoy!.”

The new single “Chann Diggeya Ve” features music composed by Akshay & IP, with lyrics penned by Safi Rock in a traditional style. The soulful vocals are delivered by Harshdeep Kaur, while music supervision is handled by Azeem Dayani. The track is produced by Akshay Raheja and Abhishek Singh, with a chorus comprising Nandini Sharma, Ashlesha Charu, Amrita Talukder, and Deepanshi Nagar.

Harshdeep Kaur, celebrated for her iconic tracks such as “Heer” and “Dilbaro.” On the other hand, Akshay & IP are best known for their work on the film “Crew” and popular singles like “Ishq Mitha” and “Snow.”

--IANS

ps/