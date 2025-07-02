Harsh Gujral reveals how would be react if his partner cheats on him

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Comedian turned actor Harsh Gujral collaborated with Chitranshi Dhyani for a quirky new track "Cheater".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Gujral talked about his reaction if he ever found his partner cheating on him.

When asked, "If your partner cheats on you, what would your first reaction be? A slap or a cold breakup?" he told IANS, " I’d slap myself and break up. Why slap her? Someone who cheats might slap too!"

However, Dhayani will opt for a different approach. "I give silent treatment. I go completely quiet. No anger, no shouting. The other person doesn't even realize what’s wrong—that’s why I’ve never had a relationship!," she revealed.

To this, Gujral added, "That’s true! My version of the silent treatment is humorous. People leave my life laughing."

Gujral further revealed what would he do in case his ex ever wishes to come back. "I’d say, “Bring another one along—we’ll be four and play carrom!,” the comedian shared laughing.

Asked to choose between love and loyalty, he went for both saying, "If there’s loyalty, love follows. If there’s love, loyalty follows. If neither is there, it’s a mess."

Spilling the beans on how he came on board the song, the 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' actor stated, "So, I was doing my stand-up show—stand-up comedy has become my life now, it gives me everything. She came to watch the show, and we had a quick interaction and a bit of fun roasting each other. Then she contacted me again later. The song was already ready. I liked its vibe immediately. I thought, if even I can dance to it, anyone can! So, I said yes right away. We shot it in fifteen days, edited it, and it was done!"

Talking about why people might find the track relatable, Gujral shared, "Gen Z especially. They don’t take cheating seriously—it’s the dating app era now! We’re old now. But this song works for everyone: Gen Z, millennials, even older people."

"Cheater" was released on June 29th this year.

--IANS

pm/