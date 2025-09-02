‘Harry Potter’ audio edition’s additional cast announced

Mumbai: The additional cast for “Harry Potter” audio edition has been announced by Pottermore Publishing, the global digital publisher of the 'Harry Potter' series, on Tuesday.

Pottermore Publishing and Audible announced further casting details for the highly anticipated 'Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions'.

The upcoming audio editions will feature Mark Addy, known for his role in 'Game of Thrones', will voice Rubeus Hagrid, while Daniel Mays from 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' and 'Line of Duty' will take on the character of Dobby.

Alex Hassell of 'The Boys' and 'Rivals' will portray Lucius Malfoy, and social media personalities Sara and Avni Deshmukh, known as Iconicakes, will voice The Patil Twins.

Sara Deshmukh shared: “It is a true privilege to bring Padma Patil to life in the extraordinary Harry Potter audio editions on Audible. The collaborative spirit in the studio made the process deeply rewarding, as we worked together to build this magical world through the world of sound. I hope listeners will be transported into the story and find as much wonder in these unabridged editions as we did in recording them.”

Avni added: “Voicing Parvati Patil in the Harry Potter audio series has been an incredible honour. Parvati’s studiousness, spirit, and fearlessness made her an immensely engaging character to voice.”

“As someone who has always found audiobooks to be a source of inspiration in my own creative work, I hope these audio editions will offer fans a fresh and deeply engaging way to experience the wizarding world!”

This new lineup joins a previously announced cast that includes Golden Globe Award winner Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Emmy and BAFTA Award winner Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, and Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape.

The production will also feature Cush Jumbo OBE as the narrator and Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall. Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton will voice Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger respectively in the first three audiobooks. Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis will take over the roles from the fourth audiobook onwards.

Additional cast members will be announced this autumn.

Set to be released on Audible, the new productions of author J.K. Rowling’s original seven stories will give an immersive experience with high-quality sound in Dolby Atmos. Casting was completed in early 2025 and production is nearly wrapped with over 2,000 recording hours logged to date to create these complete, unabridged editions.

'Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone' is scheduled to debut on November 4, 2025, followed by the release of one book per month, concluding with 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' on May 12, 2026.

