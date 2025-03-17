Harry Lawtey Exits 'Industry', Cites Complete Character Arc

Washington DC: Actor Harry Lawtey opened up about his decision to depart from his breakthrough drama series 'Industry', saying that it was a thematic choice as it was a practical one due to scheduling issues, as reported by Deadline.

The TV drama series Industry was created by the investment banker duo Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. Lawtey played a prominent role in all three seasons but will not be seen in the recently renewed fourth season.

Shedding light on the graph of his character in the series and the way it came to an end in the series, Lawtey said to UK's The Telegraph, as quoted by Deadline,

"Ultimately, I feel like I'm in a place where I've said everything I had to say with a character, and I think both me and the writers felt mutually happy with where we left him," he explained.

While the star hasn't actually watched the show, he added, "There was actually a stage direction after my final line, in my final scene of the show, which literally read: 'On Robert - transformation complete.' And that sat really well with me."

Lawtey concluded by saying that he is looking forward to new projects and opportunities in life.

"Now I feel unmoored, but in a really good way. And ready for the next chapter." said Lawtey as quoted by Deadline.

According to the outlet, a group of 20-somethings who deal with the high-pressure stakes of their prestigious London firm capped off its explosive third season by seeing Lawtey's character move on to sunny California.

After closing out a toxic chapter with former flame Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert is seen thriving once again in a new sector within Silicon Valley's venture capitalist world, as shown in the series, according to Deadline.

Lawtey will be next seen in the film 'Billon Dollar Spy' along with Oscar winner Russell Crowe.

Oscar-winning writer Stephen Gaghan wrote the most recent draft of the film, revising a script penned by Ben August. The screenplay is adapted from the bestselling book by David E. Hoffman, as per the outlet.

BAFTA Award winner Amma Asante is set to direct the film, which is currently in pre-production. (ANI)