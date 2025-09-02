Harnaaz Sandhu sets the mercury raging with ‘Yeh Mera Husn’ from ‘Baaghi 4’

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) The song ‘Yeh Mera Husn’ from the upcoming film ‘Baaghi 4’ was unveiled on Tuesday. It features former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu in a bold avatar against the breathtaking backdrop of golden sands and crashing waves.

The song is crooned by Shilpa Rao with its music composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and lyrics furnished by Sameer Anjaan. ‘Yeh Mera Husn’ shows Harnaaz Sandhu in a glamorous avatar and one can't definitely take eyes off her.

The video also features Sanjay Dutt in a rugged, power-packed look along with Tiger Shroff who is packing some solid punch. The song follows the release of earlier songs like ‘Guzaara’, ‘Bahli Sohni’, ‘Akeli Laaila’ from the album.

Earlier, the trailer of the film was launched in Mumbai. The trailer begins with Tiger Shroff doing what he does best — beating the bad guys as he sets out in search of his ladylove, Alisha, played by Harnaaz Sandhu. What follows is a storm of blood, bone-crunching action and high-voltage drama as he is unable to find her and is told that she’s just a figment of his imagination.

The trailer also gives a fiery glimpse of Sonam Bajwa flaunting her action skills. The video ends with with Tiger’s chilling one-liner, “Maine pehle bhi bola tha, jo tumhara torture hai… woh mera warm-up hai” which aligns with the “bloodiest love story” tag for the film.

‘Baaghi 4’ marks a bold new chapter, earning an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC, an audacious move that underscores its raw, unfiltered cinematic style for the first time for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's banner.

With story and screenplay penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by director A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 promises bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos. Baaghi 4 is set to release in cinemas on September 5, 2025.

--IANS

aa/