Harnaaz Sandhu calls ‘Marjaana’ from ‘Baaghi 4’ a demanding experience

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actress Harnaaz Sandhu, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming action film ‘Baaghi 4’, has spoken up on the latest song ‘Marjaana’ from the film. The actress called the song a very demanding experience as she had to speak through her eyes.

In the film, the former Miss Universe essays the role of Alisha, and layers the song with raw emotion and vulnerability, proving once again why she’s emerging as the complete heroine package of Bollywood.

The visuals feature Tiger Shroff’s character being broken and wounded, and battling heartache as he mourns Alisha by her tombstone. Harnaaz floats in like a vision, fragile yet mesmerizing.

In fleeting glimpses, Harnaaz channels shades of pain and longing. Vulnerable and hurt in moments, radiant in flashbacks—whether dancing in a fiery red dress or walking down the aisle in an exquisite white gown, she embodies the extremes of love’s beauty and tragedy.

Sharing her experience of working on the song, Harnaaz said, "Shooting for ‘Marjaana’ was one of the most emotionally demanding experiences I’ve had so far. Unlike the other songs in Baaghi 4, this one wasn’t about dance or glamour, it was about stillness, about silence, about letting the ache show in my eyes”.

She further mentioned, “There was a lot to learn and explore as I was embodying Alisha both as a memory and a woman going through a trial. It is thrilling to experience how powerful cinema can be while depicting the tough moments of life. Marjaana gave me space to be vulnerable, and I hope that honesty connects with the audience the way it connected with me while shooting”.

With ‘Marjaana’, Harnaaz completes an arc as a heroine who can do it all. She charmed audiences with her innocence in ‘Guzaara’, set the floor ablaze with her moves in ‘Bahli Sohni’, and exuded confidence and allure in ‘Yeh Mera Husn’. With Marjaana, she bares her soul, emoting with a rare intensity.

With story and screenplay penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by director A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 promises bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos. Baaghi 4 is set to release in cinemas on September 5, 2025.

--IANS

aa/