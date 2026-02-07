Harman Baweja, Arati Kadav join hands for new film after ‘Mrs.’

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Director Arati Kadav has joined hands with producer Harman Baweja once again for a new film, marking their second collaboration following last year’s Sanya Malhotra-starrer “Mrs.”

Details of the new projects are under wraps at the moment.

“‘Mrs.’ reaffirmed my belief audiences are ready for audacious cinema that is intimate and transformative all at once,” Baweja said, reports variety.com.

“Collaborating with Arati evoked a thrill that you get from being on the same page with someone, while also being challenged. I’m excited to have her bring honesty, intelligence, and immense emotional clarity to our fresh collaboration, which we have the pleasure of announcing on ‘Mrs’ first anniversary.”

He shared that when a collaboration is built on trust and shared intent, you naturally want to create again.

“This next project is born from that very faith, and I’m looking forward to once again pushing boundaries together.”

Kadav added: “I feel very happy, safe, inspired, and delighted to work with Harman Baweja. He and his team, including our creative producer Tasneem Lokhandwala, have always helped me do my best. As a team, we have a lot of mutual respect and faith in each other, which I feel is the foundation of a great relationship.

She said that “Mrs.” was a great collaboration, and it was because of the team that Baweja Studios brought together for me, including my actress Sanya Malhotra.

“I am actually very happy to collaborate with Harman for the rest of my life. As I said, Baweja Studios feels like home.”

“Mrs.,” produced by Baweja Studios with backing from Jio Studios’ Jyoti Deshpande, earned widespread acclaim, including at Black Nights Tallinn and IFFI Goa, and collected multiple awards across major platforms.

The film reimagined the Malayalam-language cult hit “The Great Indian Kitchen” through a North Indian cultural framework, incorporating traditions like Karwa Chauth while chronicling the gradual erosion of a woman’s sense of self.

“Mrs.” told the story of a young woman who gets married into a middle-class joint family. Initial happiness soon changes to frustration as she gets extremely busy adjusting to the new domestic responsibilities. She then decides to take corrective action to fulfil her desire.

