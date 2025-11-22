Harish Kalyan's film with director Vineeth Varaprasad titled 'Dashamakan'

Chennai: Director Vineeth Varaprasad's eagerly awaited action entertainer featuring actors Harish Kalyan and Preity Mukhundhan in the lead has now been titled 'Dashamakan', its makers announced on Saturday.

Speaking at the title promo launch event of the film, director Vineeth Varaprasad disclosed that actor Harish Kalyan played the role of a rapper in the film.

"Although this is my second film, this is the first time that I have got a stage to express myself. I was not given a stage the last time I did a film. That was when I decided that instead of wondering why I wasn't given a stage, I will create a stage myself for several other people," Vineeth Varaprasad said.

He went on to add, "I wanted to lift others up and enjoy that experience. In this film, I have got 137 junior artistes to act in this film. We have identified eight new rappers through this film."

Stating that this film will be about the life of a boy who is a rapper, the director said, "Dashamakan will be a musical oriented film. It is not a musical because a lot of other things are there in this film."

"Dashamakan is a place that I grew up in. It is a very familiar place to me. There are a lot of people who celebrate Chennai. I am someone who grew up here and I wanted to showcase this city to the world the way I saw it. Chennai is a place which nurtures talent. Several talented people, progressive thinkers have come from here. I think North Madras is the Brazil of Chennai. I think I have shown that in this film," he added.

The film, which has cinematography by Karthik Ashokan and music by Britto Michael, is being edited by Madhan.

