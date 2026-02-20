Hariharan on singers performing at weddings: I need decorum when I sing

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Acclaimed singer Hariharan has opened up about the debate regarding whether singers should perform at weddings or not, something which has been a topic of discussion from time to time. He revealed that he needs decorum when he sings.

Speaking to IANS exclusively, he said that singing is done to get happiness, and as long as that goal is achieved while maintaining a proper ambiance, he is happy.

He told IANS, "See, I'll tell you one thing. I do all kinds of concerts. I am very open. But I need decorum when I sing, and I make sure I have it, and I am peaceful with it."

"Why do you sing? " To bring happiness, and if you can get happiness, that happiness in any situation with proper ambiance is fine," he went on to add.

Before Hariharan, several singers have shared their views on people inviting singers to perform at their weddings.

Refreshing your memory, earlier, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya got into a heated argument with Neha Kakkar about singers performing at weddings.

Abhijeet said that performing at weddings reduces the status of a singer.

“Koi bhi paisa diya or shaadi mein gaane lage, usme aukaat kam ho jaati hai. Meri aukaat hai, main bol deta hu, main nahi gaunga. Duniya ki koi taakat tumhe khareed nahi sakti. (Performing at a wedding reduces the value. I have the authority, I can say no, I will not sing. No power in the world can buy you.)"

However, Neha was of the opinion that no work is big or small.

“Aap apni mehnat ka kamao or mehnat ka toh kaise bhi kamaya jaa sakta hai. Shaadi mein gaana buri baat nahi hai. Jo fans hote hai, woh aapko pasand karte hai, issliye aapko bulate hain. Kaam koi chhota ya bada nahi hota hai. (Earn from your hard work. Singing at weddings is not a bad thing. Fans like you, that's why they invite you. No work is big or small.)

