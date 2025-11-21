Hard work takes you places, says Bhagyashrii Borse

Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashrii Borse, whose spectacular performance as Kumari in director Selvamani Selvaraj's recently released period drama, 'Kaantha' has come in for widespread praise, has now disclosed that her biggest takeaway from working on the film was the realisation of the fact that hard work takes one places.

Talking to IANS exclusively, actress Bhagyashrii said, "The amount of hard work I put into Kumari, at one point, had everybody saying, 'I've never seen anybody work this hard.' But for me, just getting that one opportunity, that one platform to prove my skill was like a blessing. So, I think after the film's release, there's so much love that I'm receiving. It only makes me believe that hard work takes you to places."

For the unaware, the film, which features Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashrii Borse and Rana Daggubatti, released on November 14 this year to rave reviews from the critics.

The gripping period dramatic thriller set in 1950s Madras was hailed for looking to transport the viewers to an era gone by. The film, which was jointly produced by Spirit Media and Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has cinematography by ace cameraman Dani Sanchez Lopaz and music by Jhanu Chanthar. Art direction for the film is by Tha. Ramalingam and editing is by Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalves.

It may be recalled that Bhagyashree Borse had penned a note of gratitude to her entire unit in which she had called her co-star in the film Dulquer Salmaan, "a nadippu chakravarthy (emperor of acting)".

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a post of gratitude to her entire team, the actress, while talking about Dulquer Salmaan, wrote, "To my dearest co-actor @dqsalmaan, you’re a true Nadippu Chakravarthy, it was a great pleasure acting beside you and you’ve shined in every single frame. You’re an inspiration as an actor for us all!"

--IANS

mkr/