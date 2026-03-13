Harbhajan Singh wishes birthday to the woman who makes his life 'beautiful'

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh used social media to compile a lovely birthday wish for the "woman who makes his life beautiful", his better half, Geeta Basra.

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Harbhajan dropped a string of lovely couple photos of the two on his official Instagram handle.

He accompanied the post with a sweet birthday wish for his ladylove, proclaiming his love for Geeta.

"Happy Birthday to the woman who makes my life beautiful… and my wallet lighter. Love you forever! (sic)," wrote Harbhajan.

Expressing his gratitude for all that his wife does to make their life easier, the former off-spin bowler went on to write, "May you continue to rise, shine, and be blessed with everything your heart desires. Thank you for everything you do for our life together."

Reacting to the adorable post, Geeta commented, "Love you", followed by a hug and red heart emoji.

Talking about their love story, Harbhajan first saw Geeta on the poster of her 2007 crime thriller "The Train", in which she shared the screen with Emraan Hashmi.

Absolutely mesmerized by her, Harbhajan approached the fellow cricketer Yuvraj Singh and asked if he could introduce him to Geeta.

Just like any good friend, Yuvraj introduced the two. What commenced as a casual interest at first soon transpired into a meaningful relationship.

After being in a relationship for some time, Geeta and Harbhajan finally tied the knot in October 2015.

Moving to the next chapter of their lives, the couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha on 27 July 2016, followed by the arrival of their son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha on 10 July 2021.

The couple also has their own production house named Purple Rose Entertainment.

Moreover, Harbhajan and Geeta host a podcast together with the name "Who's The Boss?".

--IANS

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