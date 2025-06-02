Happiness is a choice and it is inside you, says Dhanush

Chennai, June 2 (IANS) Urging his fans to always remain happy, actor Dhanush said that happiness was a choice and that it was inside oneself.

Speaking at the audio launch event of his eagerly awaited upcoming film, 'Kuberaa', Dhanush said, "What is meant for you is yours. Nobody else can take it. Be happy. Don't look for happiness outside. Happiness is a choice. It is inside you."

"I have been in a situation where I haven't been able to afford a meal and today I am also in a good state. No matter what state I am in, I will always be happy. That is because I have never searched for happiness outside. There can be nothing more important than happiness and peace of mind," he said.

The actor, who spoke on a number of topics also spoke about the experience of working on 'Kuberaa'. He praised director Sekhar Kammula as “a pure soul, like a divine angel,” and thanked producers Suniel and Jhanvi Narang for their unwavering faith in 'Kuberaa' and their continued support of meaningful cinema.

Sharing a deeply personal moment, Dhanush recalled his first scene for the film which he shot barefoot and under the scorching Tirupati sun. The actor shot the scene, dressed in rags. The experience reminded him of life’s essential truths, much like his time filming 'Raanjhaana' in Banaras, amidst funeral pyres.

“Greed, money, worldly pleasures—they’re nothing,” he said. “What matters is a pure soul. Kuberaa will make you realize that. I am 2000% confident about the impact this film will have.”

The actor, who took a swipe at those spreading malicious rumours about him in a bid to sabotage his career, said that there could be nothing more foolish if those spreading negativity about him thought that they could finish him off by spreading such rumours.

Director Sekhar Kammula's much-awaited Telugu-Tamil bilingual film 'Kuberaa', starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is all set to hit screens on June 20 this year.

--IANS

mkr/