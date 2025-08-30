Hansal Mehta shares his recipe for Chicken & Shiitake Ramen perfect for a rainy day

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared his recipe for a yummy Chicken and Shiitake Ramen, perfect for a rainy day.

To make the Ramen, one would need: 6 cups chicken/veg broth, 2 chicken breasts or thighs, 2 garlic cloves (minced), 1-inch ginger (sliced), 2 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tbsp mirin (optional), ½ tsp sesame oil, 4 eggs, 15–20g dried shiitake mushrooms, 4 scallions (white + green parts separated), and 2 portions ramen noodles.

As for the recipe, one first needs to soak shiitakes in hot water for 30 minutes. Once soaked, slice and save half a cup of the soaking liquid.

To make the broth and chicken, simmer the broth and add garlic, ginger, soy, mirin, and sesame oil to it.

Also, poach the chicken for 10 to 15 mins. Once the chicken is done, slice it.

Boil the eggs for around 6.5 minutes, peel them and cut them in half.

Coming back to the broth, add mushrooms, soaking liquid to it, and let it simmer for 5 to 10 minutes.

After that, cook the noodles and divide them into two bowls.

Lastly, assemble the noodles, broth, chicken, eggs, and scallions.

Work-wise: Hansal's forthcoming historical drama "Gandhi" will premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025.

Sharing the exciting update on social media, the director penned on his X timeline, "An audacious dream, born of belief and perseverance, now steps onto the world stage. Gandhi will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 as part of its carefully curated PrimeTime slate."

"The first Indian series ever to be featured at TIFF. In its 50th year, this festival becomes the home for a story that is at once deeply personal and profoundly universal. A moment of pride. A moment of memory. A quiet revolution begins," Hansal added.

A cinematic adaptation of the books 'Gandhi Before India' and 'Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World' by Ramachandra Guha, the project will see Pratik Gandhi in the titular role as Mahatma Gandhi, along with Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi, Tom Felton as Josiah Oldfield, and Jaival Pathak as young Harilal Gandhi.

