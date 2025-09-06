Hansal Mehta recalls the time when he could barely afford a proper meal

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is once again in Toronto as his series, "Gandhi", premiered at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025.

His latest trip to TIFF brought back some fond memories from his previous experiences when he attended the prestigious festival.

Mehta revealed that his primary visit to TIFF was back in 2012, with his movie, "Shahid", starring Rajkummar Rao. Later in 2016, the director returned to the festival with his movie, "Omertà."

Reminiscing about his past experiences, Mehta wrote on the photo-sharing app, "2012 was my first TIFF with Shahid. That trip changed my life. It gave me a voice, a place on the world stage. In 2016 I returned with Omertà, a film that will always be special to me even if it never quite got its due (sic)."

The filmmaker revealed that when he came to Toronto with his son Jai, they were barely able to afford a proper meal.

"I still remember that first time with Jai when we could barely afford a proper meal. Another year, Rajkummar and I were here for less than 24 hours," Mehta added.

This year feels different for Mehta as he is at TIFF with the "Gandhi" team, including lead, Pratik Gandhi, and music maestro A. R. Rahman.

"This time feels different. This time feels so special. I’m here with the most personal work of my life surrounded by so many of the people who made it possible. And for all those who couldn’t make it here - we carry your love, your joy, and the passion you poured into Gandhi with us to this wonderful festival," he added.

Expressing his gratitude for a new journey, Mehta concluded, "Toronto is a film-crazy city and TIFF is among the most vibrant festivals in the world. To celebrate your work here with your own is a rare gift. It feels like a new journey, but also one that has been a long, beautiful time in the making. Eternally Grateful."

