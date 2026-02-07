Halle Berry on her pixie haircut: Defined my career for a time

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Halle Berry is crediting her famous pixie haircut for helping her bag her first major television role in the 1980s.

Speaking about the pixie cut she wore for decades in the 1980s, 1990s, and beyond, the actress told Vogue's The Run-Through podcast that the hairstyle "defined my life and my career for a time."

"Cutting my hair into a pixie actually got me my first acting job, so I have a love affair with that pixie," she said.

The actress was referencing her first acting gig as Emily Franklin on the 1980’s sitcom Living Dolls.

"And I will go back to the pixie — when I'm ready to wear gray hair."

Berry continued: "I will go back to a short pixie. I will do that. I'm not there yet, but one day, I will go back to my pixie when I want to wear gray hair."

"I want a gray pixie," she said.

The actress has previously spoken about the iconic hairstyle, saying in a 2019 interview with InStyle, that it wasn’t until after she chopped off her long hair that she finally booked an acting gig.

“I think that was because the directors and producers actually saw me,” Berry said, while reflecting on past cover shoots for the fashion magazine’s 25th Anniversary Issue.

“Before that, I had long hair like every other girl like me. When I got (that) haircut, I felt like my best self.”

Berry, who recently confirmed that she is engaged to musician Van Hunt, is a mom to two children daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo-Robert Martinez, whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

She was first married to retired Major League Baseball player David Justice for four years in the 1990s, and then to singer/actor Eric Benét from 2001 to 2003. Since 2020, Berry has been in a relationship with Hunt.

--IANS

dc/