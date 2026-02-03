Halle Berry: Not going to allow myself to be erased

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Actress Halle Berry has spoken candidly about aging in Hollywood and her refusal to let it define or erase her.

“Her character rang so true for me. You get to this age where you feel like you’re being marginalized, devalued. You feel it at work. You feel it from society,” she said while discussing her role as Sharon Coombs in the upcoming film, Crime 101.

The movie sees Berry opposite Chris Hemsworth as a middle-aged insurance broker who takes advantage of her beauty when it comes to closing deals with billionaire clients.

“But I have adamantly decided I am not going to allow myself to be erased," said the 59-year-old award-winning actress in an interview with The Cut, reports people.com.

"That’s why I’m on my menopause mission. I’m going to be louder than I have ever been."

Berry, who turns 60 in August, has also been vocal about menopause and women’s health in recent years.

“Look, it happens to more than 60 percent of women as we get older. Everything gets dry! If we talk about it and laugh about it, there’s no more shame or embarrassment,” she said.

Berry added: “I’m almost 60. Fighting for women’s health feels like a formidable cause for my second act.”

For her previous birthday, Berry posted a cheeky photo to X, formerly calle Twitter, with a simple caption that read, "this is 59," and added a white heart emoji.

In the image, the actress smiled as she wore a gold bikini while on a tropical vacation, paired with a checkered black and white headscarf, layered pendant necklaces and aviator sunglasses.

Berry began her career as a model and entered several beauty contests, becoming Miss Ohio in 1986 and finishing as the first runner-up in Miss USA 1986 and placing sixth in Miss World 1986.

Her breakthrough film role was in the romantic comedy Boomerang in 1992, alongside Eddie Murphy, which led to roles in The Flintstones and Bulworth.

