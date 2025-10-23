Halle Bailey speaks up on the importance of talking about postpartum experience

Los Angeles, Oct 24 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Halle Bailey has spoken about her postpartum experience. The actress-singer recently graced the chat show ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’, and opened up about her experience with motherhood.

The ‘Little Mermaid’ star, 25, spoke about her work in postpartum advocacy, which the City of Los Angeles recently honored her for, reports ‘People’.

The young actress told Jennifer Hudson that speaking out on that topic is "so important" to her because of her mindset when she had her son Halo, 22 months.

She said, "I felt like, wow, I have to speak up about this, not only for, you know, the older women, but the younger generation of women. There's a lot of girls my age, like around 24 [and] 25, having children, and we kind of are like, 'Oh my goodness’”.

She further mentioned, “When we give birth, we're like, wow, the emotions, the hormones, everything. You realise that you need a strong support system with you. You need help. You need people to love you and make sure that you're okay”.

As per ‘People’, she also shared how being open with her personal experience can help a lot of people feel less isolated.

"I just think it's amazing to just be open about it because it can help so many people and make you not feel alone”, she said. "That's necessary because then they know what's ahead and not surprised by it and know they're not alone”.

The ‘Color Purple’ actress welcomed her first child, Halo, with ex-boyfriend DDG in December 2023. During the conversation with Hudson, the doting mom shared what her favorite thing about being a mother to her son is.

"I think my favorite thing is I feel like I'm learning so much from my child. I think that I'm learning so much and also he's bringing out the inner child in me every single day. I feel like I'm feeding the little girl in me, like painting or doing a fun activity. It's like oh I'm having fun. I'm a child again too”, she added.

--IANS

aa/