Hailey Bieber welcomes Halloween season with son Jack Blues

Los Angeles, Oct 6 (IANS) Hailey Bieber, the wife of singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, is all set to welcome the spooky season. The model shared an Instagram carousel recently featuring several candid pictures of her 13-month-old son Jack Blues getting in the mood for Halloween.

One image featured the tot looking at a display of pumpkins, hay bales, and a skeleton with a sign that read “Jack’s Patch”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Another shot showed the toddler wearing a hoodie in support of his dad, Justin Bieber’s favorite ice hockey team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Another showed Jack wearing a “Justin” sweatshirt featuring an image of his singer dad, now 31, when he first entered the music scene as a 15-year-old. The 28-year-old captioned the carousel, “Jacktober”, a play on October.

As per ‘People’, last year, the Biebers celebrated their first Halloween as a family of three, and the ‘Baby’ singer shared a series of photos on Instagram on Friday, November 1, depicting their first Halloween costumes as parents.

Just a week earlier in late October, Hailey had shared the first social media snap of her newborn, which showed the little boy sitting in a baby carrier with his two little feet peeking out.

The image showed Jack wearing a magenta onesie, and on one foot he had an "I Voted" sticker. "Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote", Hailey wrote over the photo.

In August, the family was in the mood to celebrate again when they marked Jack’s first birthday. Hailey shared new snaps of her son via Instagram to mark the milestone. In the first photograph, Hailey can be seen picking up her son with a bright smile on her face. The second snap showed her holding her 12-month-old close to her chest, planting a kiss on his forehead.

The couple tied the knot in September 2018. Six years later, in May 2024, the couple renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii and revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

