Gwyneth Paltrow tells Jacob Elordi that her daughter loves him

Los Angeles, Dec 10 (IANS) Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has shared that her daughter Apple Martin is crushing on actor Jacob Elordi.

She told this directly to the actor himself when Paltrow, 53, sat down with Elordi, 28, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She opened by noting that both her daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses Martin, 19, are fans of his during a special segment for ‘Variety’.

She said, "It’s so nice to be here talking to you. My children are very jealous. My son looks up to you; my daughter is in love with you. I probably will be too, by the end of this”.

In response, Elordi told the ‘Marty Supreme’ star, "Well, that’s the thing you always get. Every person says, 'Oh, my mom loves you. My daughter loves you. My girlfriend loves you’. It’s never, 'I love you’”.

"I love you, Jacob”, Paltrow responded. She also told the actor that she first saw his work in HBO's ‘Euphoria’, which her children had "cautioned me against watching”, though she enjoyed Elordi's performance.

As per ‘People’, Elordi, is the new Hollywood favourite, whom audiences around the same age as Paltrow's kids were first introduced to through his roles in Netflix's rom-com series ‘The Kissing Booth’, which began before ‘Euphoria’ shot him to further stardom on HBO. Before Elordi stepped into playing The Creature in Guillermo del Toro's new adaptation of Frankenstein, he also notably played Elvis Presley in 2023's ‘Priscilla’.

Paltrow, who shares her two children with ex-husband Chris Martin, appears in a movie for the first time since 2019's ‘Avengers: Endgame’ with ‘Marty Supreme’. She co-stars with Timothee Chalamet in the film, which takes place in the 1950s, playing a retired Hollywood actress named Kay Stone.

The Oscar-winning actress recently shared her children's thoughts on photos that circulated of her and Chalamet, 29, kissing in New York City's Central Park while filming scenes for ‘Marty Supreme’ back in October 2024

