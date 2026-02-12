Gwyneth Paltrow shares details of her blood-filtering treatment

Los Angeles, Feb 12 (IANS) Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up on her treatment for filtering her blood. The actress underwent a treatment to filter toxins from her blood after battling "chronic fatigue" and "brain fog".

Read More

The actress, 53, has revealed she turned to a therapy called therapeutic plasma exchange to cleanse her blood of toxins such as microplastics and mould, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The ‘Iron Man’ star felt "amazing" afterwards. According to the Daily Mail newspaper's Richard Eden in his Eden Confidential column, she said, "I'd been going through lots of health stuff with that kind of ambiguous chronic stuff that medicine normally has a harder time dealing with: chronic fatigue, brain fog. I was so interested in this idea that we could filter out things in our blood that were making us more sick’”.

She further mentioned, “I felt amazing after. I felt this immediate unburdening and clarity and lightness”

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress underwent five sessions of the treatment at a clinic in Chicago, Illinois with the final cost totalling around USD 49,877.

Gwyneth, who shares a lot of wellness advice through her Goop website, previously admitted she's always keen to try new treatments even if critics can "get really reactive" over her choices.

She told Women's Health magazine, "When you're at the forefront of something that's new, people can get really reactive: 'This is crazy! Why are you doing this?'. Then, five years later, everyone's fine with it. So I have a bit of pattern recognition in hand at this point, which is helpful. Also, when someone doesn't like something you do, or doesn't share your interest in something, that doesn't have anything to do with you”.

One of the best things someone ever said to me was that the only time criticism hurts is if you have a judgment about yourself about that very thing.

"If someone's like,, 'You d***, you have red hair’, and you've got brown hair, it doesn't bother you. It's a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people's perceptions of you. It's part of wellness, working at that. I've gotten to a point where I like myself. I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide”, she added.

Other celebrities who have opened up about undergoing blood cleaning treatments include Simon Cowell, who has embraced the unusual practice as he tries to look after his body as he gets older.

--IANS

aa/