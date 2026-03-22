Gwyneth Paltrow says she is ‘one of the original nepo babies’

Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t shy away from accepting the fact that she is a product of nepotism.

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The actress isn’t afraid to call out her “nepo baby” status. The ‘Marty Supreme’ actress, who is the daughter of fellow actress Blythe Danner and film producer and director Bruce Paltrow, addressed the title while being honored at the 2026 New York Women in Film & Television Muse Awards, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She said, “I was extraordinarily lucky to be given opportunities early on, probably partly because I'm one of the original nepo babies but I would be lying if I said that that made my path clear. There were many moments when the industry made it very plain that women are expected to stay in their lane and to be graceful and quiet and above all to be one thing. And I've never been very good at being one thing”.

As per ‘People’, the actress, 53, also took a moment to honor her mother, 83-year-old Danner, who was in the audience, sharing that many of the lessons she learned from the Meet the Parents actress have shaped her own work.

She further mentioned, “Mom, you showed me what it looks like to commit fully to a craft, to be insanely creative and brave in your choices onstage, and to carry yourself with so much grace, even when sometimes this industry doesn't make it so easy. So thank you”.

Danner wasn’t the only one who got the spotlight, as Gwyneth also highlighted the support she's received from her husband, TV and film producer Brad Falchuk, 55, and from her son, Moses Martin, 19.

“When we talk about women supporting women, which matters enormously, we also want to acknowledge the gorgeous, thoughtful, and loving men who show up for us and fill our hearts with love”, she added.

--IANS

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