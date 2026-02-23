Gurmeet Choudhary says this year is for ‘getting fitter and loving his baby girls’ on birthday

Mumbai Feb 23 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary rang in his birthday a few days ago surrounded by family, friends and the paparazzi.

Read More

The actor shared a few happy glimpses from the special day on his social media account and expressed gratitude for the love pouring in. He further emphasised that this year holds special meaning for him as he focuses on working harder, getting fitter and spending quality time loving his “baby girls.”

He wrote, ““That’s how my day went so far…

Thank you all for your beautiful wishes, truly means a lot to each and every one of you

This birthday is special, this year is special…

Working hard, getting fitter, loving my baby girls, and …”

”

The pictures shared by Gurmeet in his carousel post shows him cutting multiple cakes, one with the paparazzi and another at home with wife Debina Bonnerjee and their daughters. In one heartwarming frame, the family gathers around a chocolate cake as the little ones excitedly reach out to cut it with their father.

Another click captures a beautifully plated dessert that reads “Happy Birthday Gurmeet.”

Among the gifts he received was a customised hat that read “Papa of Lianna Divisha,” along with a T-shirt carrying the words “Fearless Unbeatable Unbelievable GURMEET.”

For the uninitiated, Gurmeet rose to nationwide fame with his portrayal of Lord Ram in the television show Ramayan, where he starred opposite his now-wife Debinna Bonnerjee, who played Sita. The mythological show not only made him a household name but also laid a foundation to his real life love story with Debinna. Gurmeet further gained popularity with the hit show Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and has also featured in shows like Punar Vivah and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

In Bollywood, Gurmeet has appeared in films such as “Khamoshiyan,” “Wajah Tum Ho,” and “The Wife.”

Later Gurmeet forayed into Bollywood and appeared in films such as Khamoshiyan, Wajah Tum Ho and The Wife.

On the personal front, he married Debinna in 2011 after years of dating, and the couple are now parents to two daughters. Recently, the couple was seen together on Celebrity Laughter Chefs.

A few days ago, on account of their wedding anniversary, Gurmeet had penned a beautiful caption for his wife Debinna on his social media account. He wrote, "We’re still the ones we always look up to…With each other by each other’s side, the world feels safe, calm, and home…She is my Shakti…I am her calm…(sic)."

"Happy Anniversary to us & Happy Mahashivratri. A divine blessing forever grateful that our paths crossed.”

–IANS

rd/