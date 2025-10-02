Gurmeet Choudhary remembers Ravan Dahan moment from ‘Ramayan’ on Dussehra

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) On the occasion of Dussehra, actor Gurmeet Choudhary fondly recalled his iconic portrayal of Lord Ram in the television series “Ramayan.”

He described playing the revered character as one of the most cherished journeys of his life. The ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’ actor said that the memorable Ravan Dahan scene continues to remind him that no matter how overwhelming darkness may seem, light always triumphs. Taking to his Instagram handle, Gurmeet shared his photos with wife Debina Bonnerjee alongside a throwback video from their iconic show Ramayan.

The video captures Gurmeet in his Lord Ram avatar, reenacting the memorable Ravan Dahan scene with devotion and grandeur. For the caption, the actor wrote, “Dussehra teaches us that good will always win over evil, and kindness will always be our true strength. Wishing love, peace, and victory of good for all.”

“2nd slide a little glimpse; Playing Lord Ram in Ramayan has been one of the most precious journeys of my life. That moment of Ravan Dahan will always stay close to my heart a reminder that no matter how big the darkness, light always wins. #jaishriram #HappyDussehra #GoodOverEvil #Ramayan #GurmeetChoudhary #DebinaBonnerjee.”

The other photos capture Gurmeet and Debina twinning in yellow outfits and striking romantic poses for the camera.

For the unversed, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee first met on the set of the 2008 mythological TV series “Ramayan,” where Gurmeet portrayed Lord Ram and Debina played Sita. Their on-screen chemistry soon turned into a real-life romance, culminating in their marriage in 2011.

Gurmeet has also been seen in popular TV shows like “Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi” and “Punar Vivah,” while Debina Bonnerjee essayed the role of the antagonist in “Santoshi Maa.” The actor made his Bollywood debut with

“Khamoshiyan” and later appeared in “Wajah Tum Ho.”

The couple has also participated together in reality shows such as “Nach Baliye 6” and “Pati Patni Aur Woh.”

--IANS

ps/