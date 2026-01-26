Gurmeet Choudhary: Laughter Chefs is a beautiful chaos

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has described his stint on the popular reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3 as an emotional and unforgettable journey, calling it a “beautiful chaos” where laughter, food, friendship, and love came together seamlessly.

On Sunday, the winner of the third season was announced, where Team Kaanta, which included Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jure and Jannat Zubair, won the trophy.

As the show came to an end, Gurmeet, who featured in the show with his wife Debinna Bonnerjee, took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from the show.

“Laughter Chefs isn’t just a show it’s an emotion. A beautiful chaos where madness, love, food, friendship and laughter come together to create something truly special..”

What made this journey unforgettable for Gurmeet “was the people.”

“Every single person on this set came with a pure heart, genuine warmth and madness in the best way possible.. Huge cheers to the winning team Kanta and to my brother @aebyborntoshine, what a win, what a moment!”

He then spoke about his group, called Team Churi, featuring Karan Kundra, Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash, Isha Malvia, Vivian DSena, Isha Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee.

“I love you guys. We truly had a ball. You all cooked, I happily enjoyed Pure fun, pure madness, pure memories.. @bharti.laughterqueen oh my darling what a woman, what strength. Shooting through pregnancy till the very last days, still spreading laughter like magic. Nothing but love and respect always. You know it. Chef Harpal Ji a true star, grace and wisdom in every word..” “@krushna30 bhai what talent, what energy, what a powerhouse. Much love always to you and our star Bhabi kash @kashmera1 @alygoni Bhai officially declaring you the best chef. Period.”

Gurmeet added: “Karan & Elvish & Vivian bro our star cooks of team Churi @samarthjurel your energy Isha & Eisha & Teja & Jannat best divas in the house And last but never least my wife, my constant, my strength, my biggest cheerleader. Always acing it, always being the best partner in everything I do. Grateful beyond words @debinabon On to the next… Because the show must go on.. #TeamLaughterChefs Thank you @colorstv & team.”

--IANS

dc/