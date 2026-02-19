Gurmeet Choudhary flaunts his chiselled body, says the grind is ‘non-negotiable’

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary gave fans a glimpse of his chiselled physique, stressing that no matter how packed his schedule gets, fitness remains a priority.

Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet, known for his dedication to maintaining a disciplined lifestyle, shared a series of pictures showcasing his beefed-up body. Alongside the post, he reflected on juggling multiple commitments while staying committed to his fitness routine.

“Flights. Shoot. Meetings. But the grind? Non-negotiable. Body built on consistency,” he wrote.

Talking about Gurmeet, he was recently seen in Laughter Chefs 3 and “Pati Patni Aur Panga” with his wife Debinna Bonnerjee.

Gurmeet and Debinna rose to prominence after portraying Rama and Sita in the 2009 television epic 'Ramayana'. They first got married in 2011 and then tied the knot again in 2021. They had their first child, a daughter, in April 2022 and their second daughter in November 2022.

After gaining prominence through his portrayal of Rama in the 2009 television series Ramayan, he and his wife joined the reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh. After this show, he played the role of a business magnate, Maan Singh Khurana, in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi alongside Drashti Dhami.

He also played a lead role in the show Punar Vivah. Gurmeet participated in and won the fifth season of the popular dance contest Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with choreographer Shampa Sonthalia.

He was then seen on the dance competition Nach Baliye 6 alongside his wife, Debina, where he finished as the first runner-up. He also participated in an action reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 5), where he was named the first runner-up.

Gurmeet's first foray into Bollywood was in 2015, when he was cast as Jaidev in the psychological thriller Khamoshiyan.

His latest fictional work includes Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2 with Tahir Raj Bhasin.

