Guneet Monga Kapoor recollects when chef Vikas Khanna flew to New York to support Oscar campaign

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, whose film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film in 2023, is celebrating the birthday of celebrity chef Vikas Khanna.

On Saturday, the producer took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos of Vikas. She also penned a long note in the caption, and recollected the time when Vikas flew from India to New York specially to lend his support to the producer and her team during the Oscar campaign.

She wrote, “During our Oscar campaign in early 2023, one day Vikas decided to take a flight from India and just come to NY overnight to support in our campaign with all his love and magic! The first video is of that day! I still can’t believe it and I was in shock but If kindness had a face it would be you @vikaskhannagroup the most selfless human I know on this planet”.

She further mentioned, “So lucky to be a small part of your universe. You set the standard so so high every time I see you. The most hardworking and giving person ever!! Happy Birthday Vikas, you are all my blessings rolled into one! Here is wishing you great health and sooo much love and all the choicest of blessings always and forever. Chardi Kala Tey (sic)”.

The picture also features Guneet’s husband Sunny Kapoor.

Talking about ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, the documentary was directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, and follows Bomman and Bellie, a couple from Tamil Nadu’s Kattunayakan tribe, who care for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu inside the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The film highlights the deep emotional bond between humans and wildlife, showcasing traditional knowledge, patience, and compassion in conservation.

Produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, it won the 2023 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film, becoming a global ambassador for India’s wildlife stewardship. It is praised for its visuals, gentle storytelling, and cultural authenticity.

