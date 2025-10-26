Guillermo del Toro would ‘rather die’ than use Generative AI in films

Los Angeles, Oct 26 (IANS) The three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is fiercely against the revolutionary tech of artificial intelligence (AI).

He asserted that he would “rather die” than use artificial intelligence, “particularly generative AI”, in any of his future films, reports ‘Variety’.

During a recent sit-down with NPR, he compared the growing cultural fascination surrounding the controversial tech to the “arrogance” displayed by the titular literary madman in his Netflix adaptation of ‘Frankenstein’.

He said, “AI, particularly generative AI, I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested. I’m 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak. The other day, somebody wrote me an email, said, ‘What is your stance on AI?’ And my answer was very short. I said, ‘I’d rather die’”.

As per ‘Variety’, the ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ director explained that the true dangers aren’t with the technology itself, but with “natural stupidity”, which could drive the mishandling of AI.

He added that “natural stupidity” is what pushes “most of the world’s worst features”. He went on to connect the character of Victor Frankenstein to those at the forefront of AI development.

He shared, “I did want it to have the arrogance of Victor (Frankenstein) be similar in some ways to the tech bros. He’s kind of blind, creating something without considering the consequences and I think we have to take a pause and consider where we’re going”.

Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’, adapted from Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel of the same name, stars Jacob Elordi, Oscar Issac, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Ineson. The film is set to drop on Netflix on November 7.

--IANS

aa/