Grateful to the Almighty for this good character in my debut Tamil film, says Malayalam actor Aju Varghese

Chennai, July 3 (IANS) Popular Malayalam actor Aju Varghese, who makes his debut in Tamil cinema with director Ram's eagerly-awaited entertainer ‘Paranthu Po’, on Thursday penned a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude to the Almighty for the good character he has got in his debut Tamil film.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on the Tamil film, which hits screens on Friday, Aju Varghese wrote, "Truly a very beautiful movie (that) set(s) off (on) its flight from tomorrow. So grateful to (the) Almighty to debut in Tamil cinema with a good character though its screen time is just three minutes under #Ram sir. A character which I will cherish forever. Thank you @yours_anjali for being part of my debut."

Aju Varghese also said,"Mirchi shiva sir, I must say this role of yours as Gokul is one of the best in your whole career and audiences in Tamil will definitely love you more after watching Gokul. Thank you for the human being you are and for the respect and love shown to us mixed with moments of laughter."

To his Malayalam co-star Grace Antony, who plays the female lead in the film, He said, "@grace_antonyy wait for the audience reactions tomorrow and enjoy every bit of it as it’s the best debut for any actor to ask for in any industry. So be proud my dear friend. Everyone in Kerala would be super proud of the actor you are and the role of Glory you have played in #PP."

To music director Santhosh Dhayanidhi, he said, "@santhosh_dhayanidhi such a pleasure to have met you, known you and to have been a part of your debut and musicals."

He concluded his post saying that Parandhu Po was going to be out there from tomorrow and that he really wished and prayed that "it flies to many heights."

The film, which features actors Mirchi Shiva, Grace Antony and master Mithul Ryan in the lead, is a light-hearted, buoyant musical comedy that revolves around an obstinate schoolboy and his loving but cash-strapped dad.

