Govinda, wife Sunita Ahuja make happy public appearance on Ganesh Chaturthi amidst divorce news

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) The recent news of Bollywood star Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja heading for splitsville had taken the Internet by storm.

But putting all these rumours to rest, Govinda and Sunita made a public appearance together on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, on Wednesday.

Colour co-ordinated in red, Govinda and Sunita made for a good-looking couple. The two were seen posing for the paparazzi who had come to capture the ‘Ganpati welcome’ occasion at their house.

A few days ago, the rumours of their divorce shook their fans. But while talking to IANS, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha had quashed the reports of the actor's divorce. Shashi, on Saturday told IANS, that although Sunita had filed the documents in court, the matter was resolved in the initial stages, and everything is back to normal between the couple now.

He told IANS, “No, someone has done this mischief. This is a very old thing. Nothing new. Nothing like the divorce is going to happen. Everything is getting better. Everything is fine. Very soon, everyone will get good news”.

A few months ago, news of Sunita filing a divorce case in 2024 was doing rounds. Talking about it, he said, “It is the same case but it has been resolved, people find ways to refurbish news from old events. No new development has happened, I have been getting so many calls but everything is fine, near about everything is sorted out between the couple. There’s nothing to worry about. We will officially confirm this with a wider media document circulation (sic)”.

He further added, “Did you see Govinda talking about it? In the film industry and media, people take advantage of confusion and misleading information. There is some bad element or an idiot, who is trying to cash in on the controversy”.

—IANS

rd/