Government of India's IICT joins hands with Netflix & FICCI to support India’s creative Tech talent

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) has collaborated with Netflix and FICCI in an attempt to support students in India’s AVGC-XR sector (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality).

During the 25th edition of FICCI Frames, an MoU was exchanged between the three in the presence of Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

Netflix will support IICT in developing a curriculum, along with facilitating industry professionals to share real-world experience and best practices with the IICT students.

They will be conducting workshops, masterclasses, and guest lectures—delivered directly or through partners—designed to mentor students, enhance the academic environment of the institute, and equip students with skills to thrive.

Under this MoU, Netflix will also offer scholarships to select students identified in association with IICT.

Talking about the partnership, Mahima Kaul, Director - Global Affairs, Netflix India, said, “Building on our efforts to promote skill development and inclusive access in the media and entertainment sector, this collaboration with IICT and FICCI aligns with the government’s vision to strengthen India’s AVGC sector. By nurturing world-class talent, IICT aims to serve as a catalyst for India’s digital economy—empowering youth and enhancing the nation’s creative capabilities. Together, we aim to equip every aspiring creator with the tools and opportunities to drive innovation in entertainment.”

Dr. Vishwas Deoskar, Chief Executive Officer, IICT, shared, “This collaboration with Netflix and FICCI marks a significant step in bridging the gap between academia and the creative industry. By providing our students with hands-on experience, mentorship, and exposure to global best practices, we are equipping the next generation of storytellers and technologists to thrive in India’s dynamic AVGC-XR ecosystem.”

Munjal Shroff, Chairman, FICCI AVGC-XR Forum, added, "The establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) as the National Centre of Excellence marks a transformative moment for India’s AVGC-XR sector. This MoU with IICT and Netflix underscores our commitment to building an industry-led ecosystem where academia, industry, and policy converge to unlock new opportunities. FICCI is proud to facilitate this collaboration, which will not only strengthen India’s position as a global hub for creative technologies but also nurture future-ready talent, drive innovation, and create pathways for sustainable growth in the sector."

--IANS

pm/