Gouri Kishan's character in medical crime thriller 'Others' revealed

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) The makers of director Abin Hariharan's upcoming medical crime thriller 'Others', on Sunday chose to mark the birthday of the film's lead actress Gouri Kishan by announcing the name of the character she plays in the film.

On Sunday, the production house Grand Pictures, which is producing the film, released a poster of the actress from the film in which it disclosed that the actress plays a character called Dr Madhumitha.

In fact, the first look of Others showed debutant actor Aditya Madhavan as a resolute police officer and Gouri G. Kishan, known for her roles in 96 and Master, as a doctor in the film. However, their character names had then not been disclosed.

Apart from Aditya Madhavan and Gouri Kishan, the film, which has triggered immense curiousity among fans and film buffs, will feature a host of actors including Anju Kurian, Munishkanth, Harish Perady, Mala Parvathy, Jagan, and R. Sundarrajan in pivotal roles.

The film’s arresting visuals have been crafted by acclaimed cinematographer Aravinnd Singh, renowned for his work in Demonte Colony. Adding depth to the narrative will be the music of celebrated music composer Ghibran, who is best known for having scored music for superhits such as Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

The lyrics, penned by Mohan Rajan—known for chart-topping albums like Tourist Family, Lover, and Lubber Pandhu— are likely to elevate the project further. Editor Ramar, who has shaped cinematic gems like Vetrimaaran’s Asuran and Viduthalai, will be seen bringing his expertise to the editing table in this film, which is being shot on meticulously designed sets by Uma Shanker.

Produced by Murali of Grand Pictures and co-produced by Kartik G, Others is an ambitious medical thriller filmed entirely in Chennai and its outskirts. The makers are gearing up for a grand theatrical release in September.

