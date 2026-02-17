Gourav Adarsh admits ‘Tu Yaa Main’ off to ‘slow start’, praises Shanaya Kapoor’s real and vulnerable performance

Mumbai Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Gourav Adarsh has admitted that his latest film Tu Yaa Main has had a slow start at the box office, but alongside has also expressed gratitude for the love coming their way. Gourav also lauded his co-star Shanaya Kapoor, calling her “real and vulnerable” further revealing that she surprised the team on set with her performance.

Sharing powerful stills from Tu Ya Main, Gourav opened up about his journey playing Maruti and reflected on the film’s reception. He wrote,

“Tu yaa main came at a time to me where I was feeling confused and helpless reading everything that was being developed. But when I walked out of @abzeebandekar insane narration at the colour yellow office, I knew i had to be Maruti.”

He added, “What was it about him that felt so personal to me? Maybe his desire to breakout and find an identity. Something infectious about a character who knows where he’s coming from and does not shy away from it. Would I ever be able to walk up to someone while owning my fears and let them see me for who I am? Probably not. Probably what I wanted to be. Maruti gave me a chance to be what I always envied. I wanted to be his friend the moment I read about him.”

He added that he has been a big Bejoy Nambiar fan.

“Been a big bejoy fan since day 1. The films he makes and the high stakes situation that his characters often find themselves in- is something I devour. Thank you @bejoynambiar for making me part of such a cool film and believing in me as Maruti. @aanandlrai I cannot thank you enough for backing me and always being such a calm and supportive producer.”

Lauding his co-star Shanaya Kapoor, Gourav wrote, “@shanayakapoor02 surprised all of us on set. I saw herself surrendering to the situation and the character . she was so real and vulnerable. Thank you for bringing believability to Avni and for being the best sport on set and off. Had such a great time shooting with @ansh too. Phenomenal actor and human being and can’t wait for everything in store for him.”

He further wrote, “This film is truly made by its crew. Blood sweat and tears literally for everyone who worked on this. @priyalahon @gopikagulwadi @remydalai @protekthero @pujapalan6 @sidmeer and all the other crew who made this vision possible, only love and respect.”

“It’s important that people show up in bigger no.s and watch smaller commercial films like ours too cause it gives a real chance to other writers and directors to develop films that are clutter breaking. It encourages producers to back films that are trying do do anything unique. Plus this one is tailor made for a big screen experience. We are off to a slow start but we’ve been feeling all the love coming our way. If you liked the film- pls tell your friends about it and watch us all get destroyed by an 18 foot Crocodile,” he concluded.

Talking about Tu Yaa Main, the movie has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar and backed by Aanand L Rai. The film features Gourav Adarsh and Shanaya Kapoor in lead roles, alongside Ansh in a pivotal part.

