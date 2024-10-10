God makes very few people like him, says Urvashi Rautela as she remembers Ratan Tata

Mumbai: Actor Urvashi Rautela on Thursday remembered veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86.

Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, died at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy of immense contributions to India's industry and society.

Speaking to ANI, Urvashi Rautela expressed her deep admiration for Ratan Tata and shared how he had inspired many people, including herself.

"We are all very inspired by Ratan Tata Ji, and it is very sad. We are all very upset. Obviously, when you lose a person like him, it touches your heart and affects you deeply," the actor said.

Speaking on his achievements, she added, "God makes very few people like him. He was my ultimate favorite. A king of tycoons. What he did, the kind of donations he made, what he did for people, and what he did for women--his personality was just different. Like a lion of the jungle, you know."

Ratan Tata's mortal remains, which were kept on the lawns of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai for the public to pay their last respects, were moved to the Worli Crematorium on Thursday evening.

A large crowd gathered at the NCPA to bid farewell to the respected industrialist.

Tributes have poured in from leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers of almost every state.

Gujarat government has declared one day of mourning in respect of Ratan Tata today. The national flag will be flown at half-mast and no cultural or entertainment programme of the government will be held today.

The Maharashtra government has declared one day of mourning.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night at the Breach Candy Hospital in the city.

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India.

He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

—ANI