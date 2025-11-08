Glen Powell reveals whom he got his ‘running lessons’ from

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) There are stars, there are superstars and there are megastars who carry the weight of cultural influence. The latter works perfectly well in the case of Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise.

Hollywood actor Glen Powell recently shared that he got his "running lessons" from Tom Cruise, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 37-year-old actor plays the lead role in the remake of the 1987 dystopian action movie ‘The Running Man’, and revealed that he got an in-depth guide to stunt work from his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-star.

Speaking on the latest episode of ‘The Graham Norton Show’, Glen said, "Tom rang me to give me the low down and, what I thought would be a 10 minute call, lasted two and half hours, he basically told me how not to die. He also gave me running lessons. He said, 'You should film yourself running because you don't look as cool as you think you do'. He was so right”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Glen added that the reality of doing stunts is a long way removed from the glamorous image that people have in their minds about action heroes.

The actor explained, "I had to abseil down eight storeys of a building in freezing conditions half naked and wearing a harness which cinched me, believe me nothing looked good. The crazy thing I found out after that was that there was a guy whose only job was to stop me kicking a window. I wondered what he was seeing, take after take”.

Glen Powell’s character Ben Richards was played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 version of ‘The Running Man’ and he sought permission from the Terminator legend before taking on the role.

The ‘Chad Powers’ star said, "I didn't want to tread on his legacy without speaking to him. He was lovely and gave me his blessing. He doesn't miss any of his action movies. He was like, 'It's a brutal way to go to work, I preferred Kindergarten Cop and Twins’”.

Glen recently lamented how audiences don't realise the amount of hard work that goes into making action sequences for the big screen.

--IANS

aa/