Girija Oak says, informed and aware parents lead to less childhood traumas

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Girija Oak, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming series ‘Perfect Family’, is speaking up on the importance of having informed and socially aware parents for a child.

On Sunday, the makers of ‘Perfect Family’ shared a new promo featuring the actress. The actress essays the role of Neeti Karkaria in the upcoming series. The series also stars Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, and Gulshan Devaiah, and builds up on the theme of childhood experiences.

Talking about the same, the actress said in a statement, “It is interesting how childhood trauma is perceived. When you are living it, you do not realise it, you are simply dealing with situations the best you can. I think every set of parents understand what is good and bad for their kid, but we often get stuck in what people will say. If you remove that and think only about your kids, you will know what to allow and what not. That is why the responsibility lies with the adult, who has the foresight and emotional balance to understand how something might impact a child. With more aware and emotionally conscious parents today, far fewer people will need to address childhood trauma through therapy later”.

Speaking about what drew her to the project, Girija shared, “This topic was very important, good or bad. While reading the script which Pallath has written, I read it after a long time like a book. I got hooked, and till the 2nd or 3rd episode, it felt like reading a fiction book. When you feed a bitter pill to someone, sugar coating is important, and the way it is written is effective, entertaining, and engaging, taking you through experiences that connect you to the script. The topics are important and written very well, and that is the standout quality. This medium requires you to make it engaging, and the script reads very well and felt exciting, which is why I was drawn to it”.

Reflecting on her shooting experience, she shared, “By the time we got to the therapy scene, we had shot a lot, so we were very comfortable. By then, we were actually playing family. We had internal jokes, and we had a lot of fun”.

‘Perfect Family’ is produced by Ajay Rai of JAR Pictures, with Mohit Chhabra and Pankaj Tripathi making his debut as a producer. The series is created by Palak Bhambri and directed by Sachin Pathak.

The show is set to release on November 27, 2025 on the JAR Series YouTube channel.

