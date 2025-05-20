'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' leads Avinash Tiwary & Medha Shankr attend Rishikesh’s Ganga Aarti

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) The lead pair of the upcoming drama, "Ginny Wedss Sunny 2" - Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, currently shooting in Uttarakhand, took a spiritual break to attend the Ganga Aarti at Rishikesh’s Parmarth Niketan.

Along with producer Vinod Bachchan, the duo visited Rishikesh, participated in the sacred Aarti, and sought the blessings of Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati. The producer also shared a few beautiful moments from Dev Bhoomi on Instagram, seeking divine grace and captioning the post, “Blessed to be here, in pure bliss do Had the opportunity to attend the Ganga Aarti at the Parmarth Niketan with the very amazing

@avinashtiwary15 @medhashankr@rakeshmadhotra @soundrya.production...Had some beautiful conversations with the @pujyaswamiji and seeked his blessings! Har Har Mahadev!”

The movie introduces a fresh pairing, with Avinash and Medha stepping into the lead roles. The film’s first schedule has begun in Uttarakhand, marking the start of a new chapter in the "Ginny Weds Sunny" universe.

The sequel to the 2020 romantic comedy, "Ginny Weds Sunny", featuring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey, has been written and directed by Prasshant Jha, and produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production.

The producer is well known for backing films like "Tanu Weds Manu", and "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana".

Speaking about "Ginny Wedss Sunny 2", Vinod said, “We are excited to bring a new chapter to the Ginny Weds Sunny universe. The love the first film received encouraged us to explore new narratives and characters, and with Avinash and Medha, we have found a refreshing and dynamic pairing. We are confident the sequel will offer even more heart, laughter, and connection.”

The film promises a blend of romance, family fun, quirky comedy, and heartwarming moments for all ages.

The release date for "Ginny Wedss Sunny 2" is yet to be announced.

